

Marianne Garvey, CNN





Emilia Clarke's role as the Khaleesi on "Game of Thrones" began with many nude scenes for the actress. But, after Season 1 of the hit HBO series, she started calling the shots on how much of her body she wanted to show.

Now, the actress says her past on-screen nudity has encouraged some producers to request she get naked in post-"GOT" projects. She's not falling for it.

"I'm a lot savvier with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing," Clarke said on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'F--- you.'"

Clarke also revealed that it was her "GOT" co-star Jason Momoa who encouraged her to speak up when the scenes felt gratuitous on the show and on any outside project she may work on.

"I'm floating through this first season and I have no idea what I'm doing; I have no idea what any of this is," she said. "I've never been on a film set like this before, I'd been on a film set twice before then, and I'm now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don't know what I'm meant to do, and I don't know what's expected of me, and I don't know what you want, and I don't know what I want. Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I'm not worthy of requiring anything; I'm not worthy of needing anything at all."