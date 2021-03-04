LONDON -- Street artist Banksy has confirmed that he was behind an artwork that appeared on the red brick wall of a former prison in the English town of Reading.

The elusive artist confirmed the picture was his on today, when he posted a video on his Instagram account.

The monochrome picture shows a man escaping using a rope made of paper from a typewriter.

It appeared Monday outside Reading Prison, famous as the location where writer Oscar Wilde served two years for “gross indecency” in the 1890s.

The prison closed in 2013, and campaigners want it turned into an arts venue.