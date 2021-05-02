TORONTO -- After "Saturday Night Live"’ announced that Elon Musk would be hosting the show on May 8, the controversial billionaire took to Twitter to spitball sketch ideas.

"Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" Musk tweeted on Monday.

In a subsequent tweet, Musk suggested combining the hit children's song “Baby Shark” and the reality business show “Shark Tank” to form "Baby Shark Tank."

In another, Musk offered "Irony Man," who he says, "defeats villains using the power of irony."

Other suggestions from Musk include "Woke James Bond" and "The Dogefather," a reference to the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which surged in price after he tweeted about it.

"Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is," Musk tweeted on April 24.

Some SNL cast members have reacted negatively to Musk's inclusion, such as Bowen Yang, who wrote on his Instagram story, “What the f–k does that even mean?” while Chris Redd tweeted, “First I’d call Em sketches,” in refence to Musk's use of the word "skit."

Musk received considerable criticism for over the course of the pandemic for numerous tweets downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic and spreading misinformation about COVID-19. In March 2020, as global COVID-19 cases were on the rise, Musk tweeted: "The coronavirus panic is dumb."

In another tweet from March 2021, he appeared to question whether people who aren't elderly or immunocompromised should take the vaccine, tweeting: "Some debate about the second jab though. Quite a few negative reactions to that."

His comments go against the consensus among health experts.