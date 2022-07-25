Elon Musk denies affair with Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk denies affair with Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan
Elon Musk has denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google's co-founder, Sergey Brin.
Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported that Musk — a longtime friend of Brin's — had a brief relationship with Shanahan in December 2021 while she and Brin were separated but still living together. The publication cited unnamed people close to the matter.
"I work crazy hours, so there just isn't much time for shenanigans," the Tesla boss said in a Monday tweet.
"None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!," he added.
In an earlier tweet, Musk, the world's richest man, described the report as "total BS" and said he and Brin were still friends -- and had attended a party together the night before.
"I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic," he added.
Brin filed for divorce from Shanahan in January due to irreconcilable differences, according to court documents filed in California seen by The Journal. He did so several weeks after discovering the affair, the publication said.
The two billionaires have been friends for many years, with Brin providing about $500,000 of funding for Tesla in 2008, when the company was struggling financially, the Journal said.
Musk reportedly dropped to one knee in front of Brin at a party earlier this year to ask for forgiveness over the affair, it added.
Musk, Brin and Shanahan did not immediately respond to CNN Business when reached for comment. Shanahan's divorce lawyer also did not respond when contacted.
Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, Google's parent company, in 2019. He founded the search engine in 1998 with Larry Page. Both Brin and Page continue to serve on Alphabet's board.
MUSK'S TROUBLE IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Musk's relationships, family affairs and legal trouble have become a growing part of the public conversation lately.
The Tesla and SpaceX boss is currently embroiled in a bitter legal fight with Twitter over his $44 billion acquisition deal. Musk had sought to buy the company but backed out earlier this month, accusing the social media company of failing to turn over vital information relating to the number of bots on its platform — a claim Twitter denies.
In May, Musk denied allegations that he sexually harassed a SpaceX flight attendant in 2016. In June, one of Musk's children petitioned a California court to recognize her new name and gender, saying she no longer wishes to be related to her famous and wealthy father "in any way, shape or form." And last month, Insider reported Musk welcomed twins last year with an executive at one of his companies, Neuralink.
Musk said Monday a tweet that "the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year."
—
Clare Duffy contributed reporting.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology Monday
RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
House of Commons committee will hold two hearings on Rogers outage today
The House of Commons industry committee will hold two hearings today about the Rogers outage that lasted more than 15 hours and left millions of Canadians in a communications blackout.
Canada
-
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
-
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'I forgive you and I forgive God:' A residential school survivor's healing journey
On the day of Pope Francis's arrival in Canada, one residential school survivor shares his healing journey and describes how the act of forgiveness transformed his life.
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
-
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology Monday
RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
-
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?
Pope Francis is set to arrive in Canada for his six-day tour of Canada. CTVNews.ca has all the details of the six-day papal visit.
World
-
Facing headwinds and history, Marcos makes policy speech
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first State of the Nation address Monday with momentum from his landslide election victory, but he's hamstrung by history as an ousted dictator's son and daunting economic headwinds.
-
Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners
Myanmar's government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year.
-
Tunisians vote on proposal to give president more power
Tunisians head to the polls Monday to vote on a new constitution -- a controversial initiative spearheaded by Tunisian President Kais Saied that critics say will formalize his power grab and reverse hard-won democratic gains in the North African nation.
-
Alleged Abe assassin to undergo mental evaluation until Nov
The alleged assassin of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be detained until late November for mental evaluation so prosecutors can determine whether to formally press charges and send him to trial for murder, officials said Monday.
-
Japan detects first monkeypox case
Japan detected its first case of the monkeypox virus, in Tokyo, the capital's governor said on Monday.
-
Police: 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles park
Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.
Politics
-
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
House of Commons committee will hold two hearings on Rogers outage today
The House of Commons industry committee will hold two hearings today about the Rogers outage that lasted more than 15 hours and left millions of Canadians in a communications blackout.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh 'optimistic' following first visit to N.W.T.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident there are tangible solutions to challenges facing the North following his first trip to the Northwest Territories.
Health
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Advocates say Canada should commit $1.2 billion to fight against AIDS, TB and malaria
Advocacy groups working to end extreme poverty say they hope Canada will use an upcoming international AIDS conference in Montreal to commit new funding for a global organization that fights AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
-
Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges
The number of Australians admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 hit a record of about 5,450 on Monday, official data showed, as the spread of highly contagious new Omicron sub-variants strains the healthcare system nationwide.
Sci-Tech
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Entertainment
-
-
Alex Jones' defamation trial finally set to begin in Texas
Jury selection is set for Monday in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
-
U.K. to host 2023 Eurovision after Ukraine ruled too risky
Next year's Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain, organizers announced Monday, after concluding it is too risky to hold the much-beloved pop extravaganza in the designated host country, Ukraine.
Business
-
U.S. markets resilient ahead of this week's Fed meeting
U.S. markets marched toward gains before the bell Monday ahead of this week's meeting of the Federal Reserve, which is attempting to tamp down inflation without risking a recession.
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
-
House of Commons committee will hold two hearings on Rogers outage today
The House of Commons industry committee will hold two hearings today about the Rogers outage that lasted more than 15 hours and left millions of Canadians in a communications blackout.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
The surreal statues, which have duck heads attached to banana bodies, have inspired countless comments, store sell-outs, and a Ducknana meet and greet at a local park.
Sports
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
-
De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100-metre relay gold at world championships
The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team is golden at the world track and field championships.
-
Canada's Pierce LePage captures silver in world championship decathlon
Canada's Pierce LePage has flirted with the global decathlon podium numerous times, but one or two poor events would invariably see him tumble down the results.
Autos
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
-
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.