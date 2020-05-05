TORONTO -- Canadian singer Grimes and tech billionaire Elon Musk have welcomed a baby boy.

The 48-year-old Tesla CEO, who has six other children, confirmed the news on Twitter Monday night, writing “Mom & baby all good.”

Earlier this year, Grimes announced that she was pregnant on Instagram. She later said on a YouTube live stream that she had decided not to share the sex of the baby.

“I don't think they can consent to being famous or being in public,” said Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher. “And I don't want to gender them in case that's not how they feel in their life. I don't know; I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known.”

Asked what the baby’s name is, Musk responded to a Twitter user writing “X Æ A-12 Musk” and later shared a photo of himself wearing an “Occupy Mars” shirt and holding a newborn.