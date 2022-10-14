Elliot Page to executive produce LGBTQ2S+ cheerleading drama 'Backspot'

TORONTO -

Elliot Page has signed on to executive produce a queer cheerleading drama starring "Reservation Dogs" actor Devery Jacobs.

"Backspot" is the debut film for Page's Page Boy Productions collaborating with Jacobs' Night is Y banner.

Jacobs launched the production company in Toronto alongside D.W. Waterson, who is the creator behind the "That's My DJ" digital series.

Waterson and Jacobs will also produce "Backspot" with Prospero Pictures.

The film's name is a reference to the cheerleading position of backspotter, who supports the flyer during cheerleading stunts.

"Backspot" details two cheerleaders' journey navigating their athletic careers, romantic relationships and their coach's view on queer women.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022