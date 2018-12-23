

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Hollywood actor Ellen Page is tweeting her opposition to a controversial project that would eventually see natural gas stored in huge underground caverns north of Halifax.

Indigenous protesters have set up a permanent camp near the Shubenacadie River to protest Alton Natural Gas LP, which intends to pump salt brine into the waterway after flushing out the caverns.

Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation in nearby Indian Brook have argued that the project will hurt the 73-kilometre tidal river, which runs through the middle of Nova Scotia.

The Halifax-born Page lambasted the project on Friday, describing it as "a massive risk to the Shubenacadie River," and asking that her 1.4 million followers support the Indigenous and non-Indigenous allies opposing Alton Gas.

In recent weeks the actor has also voiced her opposition to Northern Pulp mill's plan to build an effluent pipeline into the Northumberland Strait.

Earlier this month, Page said Nova Scotia's government must stop its "corporate welfare."