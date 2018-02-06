

Relaxnews





Ellen DeGeneres is extending her fashion designer credentials to include PJs and underwear.

The talk show host's lifestyle brand ED Ellen DeGeneres is teaming up with Essential Brands to launch a loungewear and sleepwear collection that will debut in July, covering pajama sets, sleep tees, robes and loungewear sets. An intimates collection of underwear and light support bras is set to follow for Spring 2019.

The sleepwear and loungewear designs will be adorned with vibrant prints and animal motifs, as well as the signature ED love heart symbol, and will be priced from US$48 to $88.

"Using the fresh colors, motifs and assets of the ED brand opens excellent opportunities for creating quality sleepwear and loungewear," said Essential Brands CEO Richie Adjmi in a statement.

The collection is the latest expansion of the ED Ellen DeGeneres brand, which was launched in June 2015 as an 'American lifestyle brand' inspired by DeGeneres's style, values and personality, and has gone on to include women's apparel, footwear, accessories, bedding and bath accessories and decorative homeware.