Ellen DeGeneres is back on television after testing positive for COVID-19 in December and taking time off to heal.

In a preview for Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," DeGeneres spoke about when she first learned she had contracted the virus.

"Obviously, there's a lot of negative things going on, so I want to talk about something positive, my COVID test," she joked, adding, "I'm fine now, I'm all good. Everything's clear."

She continued: "I was getting ready to tape the show that you were going to be here for, and I was in hair and makeup, getting my face powdered and my extensions put in and then my assistant, Craig, walks in and says, 'You've tested positive for COVID. And then everyone around me ran away. It's funny, people just really get scared. Some have not come back since."

DeGeneres went home, where she said she kept her distance from her wife, Portia de Rossi.

"I had to quarantine, and Portia made me sleep in a different room on a different bed because she wanted the race car bed all to herself," she said.

DeGeneres described her symptoms, which included back pain that "felt like I'd cracked a rib."

"It's the only symptom I had," she said. "I didn't have a headache. I didn't have a fever. I didn't lose my sense of taste, although I did wear Crocs with socks for a day, so you be the judge."

The talk host added that she still doesn't know where she contracted the virus.

"The weird thing is, I don't know where I got it. I still don't know where I got it. I wear a mask. I wash my hands. I only licked three or four door handles. It's a mystery to me," she said.

Wednesday's episode featured a virtual audience.