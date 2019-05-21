Elle Fanning OK after fainting at Cannes dinner
Elle Fanning at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 15, 2019. (Arthur Mola / Invision / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:35AM EDT
CANNES, France -- Elle Fanning says she fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because her dress was too tight.
The 21-year-old actress collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner Monday evening at Cannes. Fanning later posted a message with a thumbs-up photo on Instagram saying she was "all good" despite what she called a fainting spell from her snug Prada gown.
Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She's the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d'Or.