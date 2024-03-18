Elizabeth Hurley says having her son direct her in erotic thriller was liberating

Entertainment

    Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Jamie McCarthy / WireImage / Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    The idea of watching movie sex scenes with your children might make many parents recoil in horror – but Elizabeth Hurley isn’t bothered. In fact, filming her upcoming movie - an erotic thriller - was made all the more “liberating” by the knowledge her son was behind the camera, she has said.

    In an “Access Hollywood” interview discussing her upcoming role in “Strictly Confidential,” which was both written and directed by her son, Damian Hurley, the British actress said she felt “safe and looked after” both in the filming and post-production of the movie, which includes an intimate scene with actress Pear Chiravara.

    “It’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you – which was the same on this movie in a way, because the things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily always done in movies many times before – but having him there meant I felt safe and looked after,” Hurley said in the interview, released Saturday, which also featured her 21-year-old son.

    “It’s kind of liberating to work with your family, I may do it again,” she added about her experience filming the erotic crime thriller, which is slated for release in April.

    The model and actress stars alongside Genevieve Gaunt and Georgia Lock in the film, which delves into the story of a young woman seeking to uncover the truth of her friend’s suicide.

    Damian Hurley added: “We felt in our comfort zone, it’s very strange. I think, also, when you’re on an independent film, you have 18 days to shoot, every single second counts. You can’t sit around mulling scenes, thinking ‘What if?’”

