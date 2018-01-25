

The Associated Press





CAIRO -- Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says it has placed the ancient colossus of famed pharaoh Ramses II at the entrance of a museum under construction near the country's famed pyramids outside the capital Cairo.

Saturday's placement of the colossus, which weighs over 80 tons and is some 12 metres (13 yards) high, occurred amid a great deal of fanfare and in the presence of Western and Egyptian officials.

The colossus, which dates back some 3,300 years, will be on display at the entrance of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which will house some of Egypt's most unique and precious ancient artefacts, including some belonging to famed boy King Tutankhamun.

Another 87 artifacts will be placed at the museum's entrance, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said. The first phase of the museum will be inaugurated later this year.