Egypt actress says she did not mean to offend by revealing dress
Egyptian actress Rania Youssef is facing trial on public obscenity charges for wearing a dress revealing the entirety of her legs says she did not mean to offend anyone. (Rania Youssef/Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 9:03AM EST
CAIRO -- An Egyptian actress facing trial on public obscenity charges for wearing a dress revealing the entirety of her legs says she did not mean to offend anyone.
In a Facebook statement late Saturday, Rania Youssef says she may have misjudged the reaction to the dress and been influenced by fashion experts.
Youssef, due in court Jan. 12, wore the dress Thursday for the closing ceremony of a Cairo film festival. Images of her were widely shared on social media, prompting a group of lawyers to file a complaint that was taken up by the chief prosecutor.
It's the latest instance of ostensibly secular authorities siding with religious conservatives in Muslim-majority Egypt, where the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013.
Egyptian actress Rania Youssef is going on trial in Egypt on Jan 12 for wearing this dress. She's accused of committing an indecent act. #FashionCourt https://t.co/07MHcEBNoc— Samer Al-Atrush (@SameralAtrush) December 1, 2018