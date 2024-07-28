Edna O'Brien, Irish literary giant who wrote 'The Country Girls,' dies at 93

New York -

Edna O'Brien, Ireland's literary pride and outlaw who scandalized her native land with her debut novel "The Country Girls" before gaining international acclaim as a storyteller and iconoclast that found her welcomed everywhere from Dublin to the White House, has died. She was 93.

O'Brien died Saturday after a long illness, according to a statement by her publisher Faber and the literary agency PFD.

"A defiant and courageous spirit, Edna constantly strove to break new artistic ground, to write truthfully, from a place of deep feeling," Faber said in a statement. "The vitality of her prose was a mirror of her zest for life: she was the very best company, kind, generous, mischievous, brave."

O'Brien published more than 20 books, most of them novels and story collections, and would know fully what she called the "extremities of joy and sorrow, love, crossed love and unrequited love, success and failure, fame and slaughter." Few so concretely and poetically challenged Ireland's religious, sexual and gender boundaries. Few wrote so fiercely, so sensually about loneliness, rebellion, desire and persecution.

"O'Brien is attracted to taboos just as they break, to the place of greatest heat and darkness and, you might even say, danger to her mortal soul," Booker Prize winner Anne Enright wrote of her in the Guardian in 2012.

A world traveler in mind and body, O'Brien was as likely to imagine the longings of an Irish nun as to take in a man's "boyish smile" in the midst of a "ponderous London club." She befriended movie stars and heads of states while also writing sympathetically about Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams and meeting with women farm workers in Nigeria who feared abduction by Boko Haram.

O'Brien was an unknown about to turn 30, living with her husband and two small children outside of London, when "The Country Girls" made her Ireland's most notorious exile since James Joyce. Written in just three weeks and published in 1960, for an advance of roughly US$75, "The Country Girls" follows the lives of two young women: Caithleen (Kate) Brady and Bridget (Baba) Brennan journey from a rural convent to the risks and adventures of Dublin. Admirers were as caught up in their defiance and awakening as would-be censors were enraged by such passages as "He opened his braces and let his trousers slip down around the ankles" and "He patted my knees with his other hand. I was excited and warm and violent."

Fame, wanted or otherwise, was O'Brien's ever after. Her novel was praised and purchased in London and New York while back in Ireland it was labelled "filth" by Minister of Justice Charles Haughey and burned publicly in O'Brien's hometown of Tuamgraney, County Clare. Detractors also included O'Brien's parents and her husband, the author Ernest Gebler, from whom O'Brien was already becoming estranged.

"I had left the spare copy on the hall table for my husband to read, should he wish, and one morning he surprised me by appearing quite early in the doorway of the kitchen, the manuscript in his hand," she wrote in her memoir "Country Girl," published in 2012. "He had read it. Yes, he had to concede that despite everything, I had done it, and then he said something that was the death knell of the already ailing marriage — 'You can write and I will never forgive you."'

She continued the stories of Kate and Baba in "The Lonely Girl" and "Girls in Their Married Bliss" and by the mid-1960s was single and enjoying the prime of "Swinging London": whether socializing with Princess Margaret and Marianne Faithfull, or having a fling with actor Robert Mitchum ("I bet you never tasted white peaches," he said upon meeting her). Another night, she was escorted home by Paul McCartney, who asked to see her children, picked up her son's guitar and improvised a song that included the lines about O'Brien "She'll have you sighing/She'll have you crying/Hey/She'll blow your mind away."

Enright would call O'Brien "the first Irish woman ever to have sex. For some decades, indeed, she was the only Irish woman to have had sex — the rest just had children."

O'Brien was recognized well beyond the world of books. The 1980s British band Dexy's Midnight Runners" named her alongside Eugene O'Neill, Samuel Beckett and Oscar Wilde among others in the literary tribute "Burn It Down." She dined at the White House with then-first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and Jack Nicholson, and she befriended Jacqueline Kennedy, whom O'Brien remembered as a "creature of paradoxes. While being private and immured she also had a hunger for intimacy — it was as if the barriers she had put up needed at times to be battered down."