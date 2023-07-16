Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
Even during a year of sobering economic news for media companies, the layoffs of three Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists on a single day hit like a gut punch.
The firings of the cartoonists employed by the McClatchy newspaper chain last week were a stark reminder of how an influential art form is dying, part of a general trend away from opinion content in the struggling print industry.
Losing their jobs were Jack Ohman of California's Sacramento Bee, also president of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists; Joel Pett of the Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky and Kevin Siers of the Charlotte Observer in North Carolina. Ohman and Siers were full-time staffers, while Pett worked on a freelance contract. The firings on Tuesday were first reported by The Daily Cartoonist blog.
"I had no warning at all," Ohman told The Associated Press. "I was stupefied."
McClatchy, which owns 30 U.S. newspapers, said it would no longer publish editorial cartoons. "We made this decision based on changing reader habits and our relentless focus on providing the communities we serve with local news and information they can't get elsewhere," the chain said in a statement.
There's a rich history of editorial cartooning, including Thomas Nast's vivid takedowns of corrupt New York City politicians in the late 1800s and Herbert Block's drawings of a sinister-looking Richard Nixon in The Washington Post.
At the start of the 20th century, there were about 2,000 editorial cartoonists employed at newspapers, according to a report by the Herbert Block Foundation. Now, Ohman estimates there are fewer than 20.
The last full-time editorial cartoonist to win a Pulitzer was Jim Morin of the Miami Herald in 2017. Since then, owing to the diminishing number of employed cartoonists, the Pulitzers have broadened the category in which they compete and renamed it "Illustrated Reporting and Commentary."
While written editorials can sometimes be ponderous and intimidate readers, the impact of a well-done cartoon is instantaneous, Pett said.
"Usually when you look at an editorial cartoon, it's (done by) some guy like you who is pissed who can draw," he said. "It's just relatable."
While economics is clearly a factor in an industry that has lost jobs so dramatically that many newspapers are mere ghosts of themselves, experts say timidity also explains the dwindling number of cartoonists. Readers are already disappearing, why give them a reason to be angry?
Pett has been involved in a battle with Daniel Cameron, Kentucky's attorney general and a Republican candidate for governor. Cameron, who is Black, has accused Pett of being a race-baiter in his cartoons and called for his firing at a news conference -- not knowing that hours earlier, his wish had been granted, said Pett, a Pulitzer winner in 2000.
His bosses never told him to avoid cartoons about Cameron, but gave him a series of guidelines, Pett said. For instance, he was told not to depict Cameron wearing a MAGA hat backward.
"There's a broader reluctance in this political environment to make people mad," said Tim Nickens, retired editorial page editor at the Tampa Bay Times in Florida. "By definition, a provocative editorial cartoonist is going to make somebody mad every day."
Pett agrees.
"I could have looked at the guy who fired me and said, `I'll do it for free,' and they would have said no," he said.
McClatchy insists that local opinion journalism remains central to its mission. The Miami Herald, a McClatchy newspaper, won a Pulitzer this year for "Broken Promises," a series of editorials about a failure to rebuild troubled areas in southern Florida.
In the current atmosphere, however, opinion is less valued. Gannett, the nation's largest chain with more than 200 newspapers, said last year the papers would only offer opinion pages a couple of days a week. Its executives reasoned that these pages were not heavily read, and surveys showed readers did not want to be lectured to.
That also meant less room for cartoons.
The reasoning is there are plenty of places to find opinion online, particularly on national issues. Political endorsements are more infrequent at newspapers. In 2020, only 54 of the nation's top 100 newspapers endorsed a presidential candidate, down from 92 in 2008, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
"When publications really don't stand for anything in an editorial sense, that's damaging, whether the pieces are widely read or not," said Rick Edmonds, media business analyst at The Poynter Institute.
While the idea may be to steer clear of polarizing national issues to concentrate on local concerns, the irony is that newspapers that still want to use cartoons will be forced to turn more to syndicated services, whose pieces primarily deal with national or international issues.
That's what Pett draws for his contract with the Tribune Media Co., not cartoons about Kentucky.
"This isn't a crisis of cartooning particularly," said Mike Peterson, a blogger at The Daily Cartoonist. "This is a crisis of newspapers failing to connect with their community."
Like newspaper owners, some cartoonists themselves fear there is less taste now for political satire, and more for inoffensive, funny drawings of the type popular in the New Yorker magazine.
"At the end of the day, I think people like cartoons," said Ohman, who won his Pulitzer in 2016. "But it's hard for a cartoon to be ecumenical."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
BREAKING | 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction machinery in Mont-Tremblant.
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
Poilievre's office, Calgary MP silent over latest photo with controversial message
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office is tight-lipped over a photo of one of his Opposition critics posing with two people wearing slogans against measures addressing sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued
Italy issued hot weather red alerts for 16 cities on Sunday, with meteorologists warning that temperatures will hit record highs across southern Europe in the coming days.
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
Canada
-
17th Carberry, Man., bus crash victim dies: RCMP
Another victim of the deadly bus crash near Carberry, Man. in June has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola crash in Mont-Tremblant, Que.
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction machinery in Mont-Tremblant.
-
Another Canadian firefighter killed on wildfire frontlines
A firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.
-
Record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned in Canada's wildfires
Data shows the 2023 wildfire season is the worst in Canada's history after surpassing a record-breaking 10 million hectares of land burned.
-
Foreign interference shows need for Canada to get serious on media literacy: advocate
As federal parties craft the scope of a possible inquiry into foreign interference, Canada's media-literacy charity argues governments and schools need to do a better job of preventing citizens from being manipulated by hostile states.
-
Two tornadoes with wind speeds of 155 km/h touched down in Ottawa on Thursday
Two tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on Thursday, with the second tornado crossing the path of the first one, according to researchers.
World
-
Putin says Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs as Ukraine gets supply from U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Sunday that Russia has a 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia 'reserves the right to take reciprocal action' if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.
-
Passenger takes controls of small airplane from ailing pilot and crash lands in Martha's Vineyard
A passenger of a small airplane took the controls and crash landed on a Massachusetts island on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, police said.
-
Arrests made in human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School. Here's what to know
Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states.
-
Israel's Netanyahu is discharged from hospital after an overnight stay following a dizzy spell
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged on Sunday after an overnight hospital stay for check-ups and monitoring following a dizzy spell.
-
Fundraising takeaways: Trump and DeSantis in their own tier as Pence and other Republicans struggle
Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are dominating the fight for campaign cash in the Republican presidential contest, according to federal filings made public Saturday. While some struggled, like former Vice President Mike Pence, others reported significant hauls that help ensure the GOP's 2024 primary will be crowded for the foreseeable future.
-
Ukraine bides its time in its counteroffensive, trying to stretch Russian forces before striking
The first phase of Ukraine's counteroffensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory began weeks ago without fanfare. Apart from claiming that its troops are edging forward, Kyiv has not offered much detail on how it's going.
Politics
-
Most Canadians oppose government funding newsrooms, media consolidation: Angus Reid survey
A recent survey finds most Canadians oppose having government fund newsrooms over concerns of journalistic independence.
-
Emergency visa applications for Ukrainians fleeing war to end Saturday
Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday -- but hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.
-
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022 while the bank tried to discourage consumer spending through multiple interest rate hikes.
Health
-
Ketamine effectively treats severe depression in Australian clinical trial
Ketamine can effectively treat severe depression, according to a new study.
-
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
-
Arrests made in human remains trade tied to Harvard Medical School. Here's what to know
Federal investigators discovered a human remains trade with connections to Harvard Medical School and have arrested people in several states.
Sci-Tech
-
3 new solutions for old problems when it comes to fighting wildfires
Wildfires will continue to burn across Canada in the future, but how humans prevent, monitor and extinguish them could become faster and less destructive thanks to new technology.
-
Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say
It knows when you've been online shopping, the last time you worked out and whether you've been lurking on your ex's profile. Meta's new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting.
-
Canada excluded from Google's expansion of AI chatbot Bard
Canada has been left out of a recent expansion of Google's artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as Bard as the big tech giant continues its fight with the federal government over the Online News Act.
Entertainment
-
Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris at age 76
Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who charmed France with her English grace, natural style and accented French and made the country her home, has died at age 76.
-
'Mission: Impossible' debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations
After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One' launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend, according to studio estimates.
-
Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
Even during a year of sobering economic news for media companies, the layoffs of three Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists on a single day hit like a gut punch.
Business
-
Some U.S. colleges cost US $95k per year, and they’re only getting more expensive. Here’s why
The average tuition at US private colleges grew by about 4% last year to just under $40,000 per year, according to data collected by US News & World Report. For a public in-state school, that cost was $10,500, that’s an annual increase of 0.8% for in-state students and about 1% for out-of-state.
-
Editorial cartoonists' firings point to steady decline of opinion pages in newspapers
Even during a year of sobering economic news for media companies, the layoffs of three Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists on a single day hit like a gut punch.
-
Britain officially joins an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations
Britain on Sunday officially joined an Asia-Pacific trade group that includes Japan and 10 other nations during a meeting in New Zealand.
Lifestyle
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
-
The latest legacy of Canada's wildfire smoke? Wisconsin's new beer-and-burger pairing
Another fragrant, hazy phenomenon is turning heads in the United States -- only this time, beer fans in Canada will happily take the blame.
-
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Sports
-
Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon for his second major trophy
Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at the All England Club by edging him in an engaging, back-and-forth final on Sunday, claiming his first championship at Wimbledon and second Grand Slam trophy overall.
-
Novak Djokovic rues his missed chances after losing a highly entertaining Wimbledon final in 5 sets
Regrets? Novak Djokovic has two. There was that tiebreaker pretty early in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, when the 36-year-old Serb was one point from taking a two-sets-to-none lead over his 20-year-old opponent, Carlos Alcaraz.
-
Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto
Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.