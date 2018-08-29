Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time
Paige Butcher, left, and Eddie Murphy at Lace Gallery in Los Angeles, on Nov. 20, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 10:35AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Eddie Murphy is going to be a father for the 10th time.
The actor and comedian's publicist has issued a statement that the 57-year-old and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child in December. Their daughter, Izzy, is 2 years old.
Murphy began a relationship with the Australian model in 2012.
Murphy's oldest child is 29.