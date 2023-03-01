Ed Sheeran says his wife was diagnosed with tumour while pregnant
Ed Sheeran has revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour when she was pregnant with their second child.
In a diary entry -- which was photographed by Annie Liebowitz and posted to Sheeran's Twitter on Wednesday -- to announce his new album, the British singer-songwriter said a series of events at the beginning of last year changed his life, mental health and the way he views music and art.
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," Sheeran wrote.
Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died in February last year at the age of 31, with his last Instagram post being a birthday message to Sheeran, his "brother."
"Shape of You," Sheeran's hit 2017 song, led the musician to court last year as he was accused of plagiarizing grime artist Sami Switch's song "Oh Why." He won the case in April 2022.
"I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety," the artist continued. "I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking but not being able to break through for air."
He added that he had spent a decade "trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album," but over a week he replaced all that work with his "deepest, darkest thoughts."
Sheeran said his new album, "Subtract," which will be released on May 5, is "opening the trapdoor into my soul."
"For the first time, I'm not trying to craft an album people will like. I'm merely putting something out that's honest and true to where I am in my adult life," he added.
The musician announced the birth of his second daughter in May on Instagram, writing that he and Seaborn were "so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4."
He has not commented further on his wife's condition.
