

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys will perform at the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11.

The first round of performers was announced Thursday for the awards show, airing live from the Forum in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Model Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled will be the show's hosts, which will simulcast live on TBS, TNT and truTV as well as on iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee are the leading nominees, with seven nominations each, including song of the year for "Despacito" with Justin Bieber. Sheeran, Cabello and Khaled all have five nominations each, while Cardi B has four.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and fans can vote at iHeartRadio.com/awards.