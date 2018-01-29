Ed Sheeran, and his cat, are celebrating his 2 Grammys
In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, Ed Sheeran presents the award for executive of the year at the Billboard Women in Music event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 11:07AM EST
NEW YORK -- Ed Sheeran, and his cat, would like to thank the Grammy voters.
After skipping Sunday's ceremony, the singer posted a note of gratitude on his Instagram account and said his cat was celebrating, too. Sheeran won Grammys for best pop solo performance for "Shape of You" and best pop vocal album.
His victory for best solo performance wasn't welcomed by everyone. Sheeran was the only male on the list, defeating stars such as Lady Gaga, Kesha and Pink. Numerous tweeters expressed their disappointment.