Ed O'Neill found out 'Married… with Children' was cancelled in a very awkward way

Guelph, Ont. man loses $28K to online cryptocurrency scam featuring video of Prime Minister
A Guelph, Ont. man says he has lost $28,500 after he fell for an online scam featuring a video of the Prime Minister.
Television audiences loved the sitcom “Married… with Children” for 11 seasons but when the time came for the show to end, at least two of the cast members were kept in the dark about it.
Ed O’Neill, who played curmudgeonly patriarch Al Bundy on the show, recently guested on the “MeSsy” podcast hosted by Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Christina Applegate, the latter of whom played his on-screen daughter Kelly Bundy on the series.
During their time together, O’Neill recounted how he found out “Married,” which ran on Fox from 1987 to 1997, was cancelled.
O’Neill recalled how he was back in his Ohio hometown at a bed and breakfast, enjoying the outdoors, when a car with a “Just Married” sign and tin cans pulled up.
“I thought, ‘Oh, they, you know, just married.’ So I was standing there, and they got out of the car, and it was the husband and wife,” he said. “She was in the gown, and he was in the tux. And he said, ‘Oh my god. It’s Al Bundy, in Ohio.’ And I said, ‘Yeah. Congratulations. You got married.’”
Then came the awkward moment. “The woman said, ‘We’re so sorry about your show.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And the guy said, ‘Oh my god. He doesn’t know. It’s on the radio. You got cancelled.’”
The “Modern Family” star then explained how the newlyweds felt so bad, they invited him inside for some Champagne.
“They said, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry,’ and I said, ‘I’d rather hear it from you.’ So yeah. I came inside. I love Champagne.”
Applegate said she could relate to O’Neill’s story, remembering she found out about the cancellation of the show “from a guy who knew a guy who worked for my assistant at the time. That’s how I found out. They never called us.”
“Married… with Children” also starred Katey Sagal and David Faustino, and followed a working class family led by Al Bundy, a shoe salesman. The series was beloved for its biting and sometimes crass humor. It was nominated for seven Primetime Emmys over the course of its run.
Applegate and Sigler’s “MeSsy” podcast focuses on living with a disease they both share, multiple sclerosis. They launched the podcast series earlier this year.
A Guelph, Ont. man says he has lost $28,500 after he fell for an online scam featuring a video of the Prime Minister.
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
A truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic early Sunday killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 40, authorities said.
On the shores of the Avon River, 80 kilometres northwest of Halifax, Mother Nature has uncovered rich layers of 19th century maritime history.
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.
Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
The far-right Alternative for Germany won a state election for the first time Sunday in the country’s east, and was set to finish at least a very close second to mainstream conservatives in a second vote, projections showed.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle while driving on Kenaston Boulevard Saturday night.
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza, chanting 'Now! Now!' as they demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a ceasefire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with 'special cruelty.'
Israel said early Sunday that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages captured during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that ignited the Gaza war, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose parents had led a high-profile campaign for the captives' release.
The far-right Alternative for Germany won a state election for the first time Sunday in the country’s east, and was set to finish at least a very close second to mainstream conservatives in a second vote, projections showed.
Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
Police said Saturday that a man will face misdemeanour charges after he stormed into the press area at Donald Trump's rally in Johnstown, Pa., before being surrounded by authorities and eventually subdued with a Taser as the former president spoke at the campaign stop.
Canada's transport minister says he is determined to get to the bottom of a recent train delay that left Via Rail passengers stranded for about 10 hours in Quebec over the long weekend.
The Liberal government's decision to reel in the temporary foreign worker program after loosening the rules to help businesses find workers after the pandemic is sparking a contentious debate about whether governments should even try to address labour shortages.
Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prompting backlash from the premier.
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
Matthew Perry's 2023 death from what the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined were 'the acute effects of ketamine' cast a shadow over a medication that has been enjoying growing popularity as therapy for depression and other mental health conditions.
The end of summer means the return to packing lunches, and that rings alarm bells for parents of children with severe food allergies. Bans on nuts and peanuts were once a staple of school rules, and while a growing number of institutions have done away with those policies, advocates say the lesson should be to focus on prevention and treatment.
Children giggle as young people flash their smartphones to film robots carrying plates of freshly prepared meals on their inbuilt trays to deliver to diners in a busy eatery in Kenya's capital.
The blocking of social media platform X in Brazil divided users and politicians over the legitimacy of the ban, and many Brazilians on Saturday had difficulty and doubts over navigating other social media in its absence.
Marmosets can communicate with one another by name and know when they are being addressed, joining a very short list of species exhibiting such behaviour, and a first for non-human primates, a new study has found.
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
Married... with Children may have been a show about love and marriage, but Ed O'Neill got no love from the network when it came to finding out how the show was taken off the air.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' and 'Reagan' were near the top of the box office this past weekend.
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
The trio of troubles are expected to dramatically transform how consumers shop in the decades to come, but Mother Nature can be unpredictable, making it hard for retailers to prepare their inventory for weather patterns months and even years in advance.
Forecasters are expecting further Bank of Canada interest rate cuts, but does that mean it's a good time to buy or sell a home? Real estate analyst Jason Mercer shares his predictions with CTV Your Morning.
The photos are grainy, poorly lit or pixelated. The flash has washed out the subjects or illuminated only a portion of the scene. There may be a tiny orange time stamp in the bottom right-hand corner.
Parental stress and loneliness are on the rise, experts say, as a combination of isolation, financial challenges and lost sleep put families under strain.
With children and students spending more time online, they need to be prepared for the threats they could face in virtual spaces.
Scottie Scheffler wins the FedEx Cup and $25 million bonus with victory at the Tour Championship.
Paralympic triathlon competitions in Paris scheduled for Sunday have been postponed because of concerns about water quality in the Seine River after heavy rainfall, organizers said.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Regular car maintenance can prevent unexpected breakdowns in your vehicle while keeping you safe on the road, and looking after the vehicle's tires is as important, according to experts.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Firefighters checking for hot spots rescued a cat that had been “overwhelmed by smoke” from a Victoria apartment last week – using an oxygen mask to revive the struggling animal, according to the department.
Mounties in northern B.C. say they’re searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and are warning residents he is considered dangerous.
A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in the Belgravia area.
A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after being shot outside of a building in St. James Town Sunday afternoon.
Police are investigating a fire at a Hells Angel retail store in east Toronto on Sunday.
Calgary water consumption dropped to 475 million litres Saturday, down from 492 million litres Friday.
One person was injured Saturday night in a collision involving a motorcycle and a second vehicle in southeast Calgary.
If you were hoping to spend part of Alberta Day at Heritage Park- you won’t be able to get in unless you have reserved a ticket.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day, Sept. 2.
Residents in Ottawa’s south end say a bridge they use to access their community is dangerous and a solution to fix it is still years away.
Hot air balloons take to the sky over Gatineau, Atletico Ottawa and the Ottawa Titans play at home and fair season continues. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Labour Day weekend.
Canada Post's board says the Crown corporation is at a "critical juncture," as it faces competition from private carriers, it's considering adding delivery on weekends.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Vermilion on Saturday night.
With the winter proposal season approaching, here are a few expert tips on how to make the most of your matrimonial budget.
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
The RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a 66-year-old Virginia East man with assistance from Annapolis Valley RCMP.
An independent review of actions taken by the municipality of Halifax and city police during evictions of homeless encampments that turned violent in 2021 says both parties made mistakes in their handling of the incident and should issue an apology.
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.
Winnipeg police are asking the public to help find a missing man who disappeared from the city’s downtown area.
A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two back-to-back stabbings in the city’s downtown area Friday night.
A pillar of every summer in the Queen City, the annual Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Bluebombers is sure to bring thousands of fans into the heart of Regina.
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences flew in from fans across the globe. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
This week’s most-read stories include a man setting up a tent in a Kitchener roundabout, a Cambridge family forced from their home by mould, and a map of the convenience stores that will soon start selling alcohol.
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of a 22-year-old man.
With the school season around the corner, visitors at Pike Lake Provincial Park are enjoying the last long weekend of the summer.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
Sarnia police were called to a dispute involving two people known to each other on Friday. One of the individuals involved was suspended Sarnia police officer Sean Van Vlymen, 47.
Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio were never friends. However, they did sign a baseball jersey together, and now it’s up for sale in London.
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
A man was seriously injured in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning after reportedly being hit by a driver who fled the scene.
Owen Sound Police arrested a third suspect they had been searching for who was allegedly involved in a violent incident on Sunday, August 18.
OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Minden Hills Township on Saturday between an ATV and a passenger vehicle.
A trumpeter from Windsor is performing at the Detroit Jazz Festival this weekend — a rare honour for a musician from the Rose City.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old man following an attack with a machete.
A man has been arrested for assault in Chatham-Kent.
A humpback whale calf that was struck by a BC Ferries vessel off of northern Vancouver Island last Thursday is expected to recover, a local marine research society says.
Firefighters checking for hot spots rescued a cat that had been “overwhelmed by smoke” from a Victoria apartment last week – using an oxygen mask to revive the struggling animal, according to the department.
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Recent rain and cooler temperatures have helped reduce the fire risk in southern Alberta.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
A pair of fires last week have again rattled remote First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, without any official announcements being made. One political expert believes these types of ‘photo-op only’ visits will become the norm across northern Ontario for federal politicians.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.