E! host Giuliana Rancic said she was absent from Sunday night's Emmy Awards red carpet coverage because she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on Instagram Sunday night, the host said that she learned of the positive test as she was preparing to travel to cover the awards show. Her husband and son also tested positive, she said.

"As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly," Rancic said in the video message. "But, unfortunately, this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for Covid-19."

Rancic star said while she's not happy about the diagnosis she's grateful to have received it before heading to the ceremony.

"As much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that I'm thankful."

The host said that she, her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son, Duke, are isolating at home and are "all doing well and taking care of each other" following the positive test results.

"Please protect yourselves and protect those around you," she said, adding that she will see everyone on the next red carpet.⁣⁣⁣

"We aren't the first to get this news and we certainly won't be the last," Rancic said in the caption of the post. "So please continue to follow the safety guidelines to protect yourselves and those around you the best you can. We are all in this together."⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣