    • Dwayne Johnson reveals he wears a bodysuit in live-action 'Moana': 'We got caught'

    Dwayne Johnson poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the U.K. premiere of "Moana 2," at the Cineworld in London, on November 24, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Dwayne Johnson poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the U.K. premiere of "Moana 2," at the Cineworld in London, on November 24, 2024. (Benjamin Cremel/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be brawny, but even he gets a little bit of help sometimes.

    After photos published of Johnson on set of the live-action version of "Moana," he confirmed he wears a bodysuit in project.

    Johnson spoke with "Extra" about his role as Maui in movie, based on the animated film franchise, and confessed that he couldn't take full credit for how buff he looks in the forthcoming film.

    "That’s a suit that took a long time to put on," the actor said. "So, I’m so happy you said, 'You bulked up,' because when you say, 'You bulked up,' that means you couldn’t tell."

    Johnson said it takes "a couple of hours every day of transforming" to put on the suit.

    "We shot outside and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, 'S**t, we got caught,' cause we were putting up, like, walls so there was no paparazzi," he said. "But they got into boats and started shooting pictures. So, but I’m happy you liked it."

    The animated sequel, "Moana 2," is currently burning up the box office and Johnson said the live-action version will hit theaters in 2026.

