Drew Barrymore wants us to all go out in the rain and enjoy

Drew Barrymore wants us to all go out in the rain and enjoy

Drew Barrymore attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser on Nov. 12, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file) Drew Barrymore attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser on Nov. 12, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social