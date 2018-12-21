

CTVNews.ca Staff





Drew Barrymore is reminding the public that, despite the glitz and glamour of celebrity life, even famous people experience challenging periods in their lives.

The 43-year-old actor shared two photos of herself on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message to her fans on Thursday evening.

In the first picture-perfect image, Barrymore is seen smiling as she poses in makeup and with her hair styled.

In the subsequent selfie image, the actor isn’t wearing any makeup and she has visible tears running down her cheeks.

In the accompanying caption, Barrymore shares her thoughts about perception versus reality.

“Sure, I can be this with two hours of hair and makeup and amazing photography and lighting. I also feel beautiful after a sweaty workout… But it all takes work! Which is good because we can achieve it,” she wrote.

“What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty...”

The Hollywood star then goes on to explain that she realizes she is lucky, and grateful, because her problems are “solvable.”

“But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other,” she said.

Barrymore then asks her followers if anyone else can relate to her.

It appears that many do, because her post has since received nearly 650,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments from people sharing their own struggles.

“Yes I do, and thank you @drewbarrymore for being honest and truthful, reminding us that we are not alone experiencing that and that it’s natural and we will, need to pick ourselves up :)” one commenter wrote.

“I can definitely relate @drewbarrymore I have suffered with mental health on & off for years. Pick yourself up & keeping going,” another person said.

Barrymore has candidly talked about how she went through a “dark” period in her life following her divorce from Will Kopelman after four years of marriage.