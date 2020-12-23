TORONTO -- Emmy-award winning comedian Eddie Izzard, known for her starring role in the FX series The Riches, has received an outpouring of support after publicly confirming her pronouns and gender fluidity on a British TV show.

During an appearance on the program Portrait Artists of the Year, Izzard said that she “wants to be based in girl mode from now on.”

Izzard said this was the first time she had asked to be referred to exclusively by she and her pronouns during a television appearance.

“It feels great,” she said, adding: “One life, live it well.”

The 58-year-old actress, who won two Emmy awards in 2000 for her comedy special Dress To Kill, has previously spoken about her gender-fluid identity.

In 2017, she told the Hollywood Reporter: “I am essentially transgender. I have boy mode and girl mode. I do feel I have boy genetics and girl genetics.”

Fans around the world took to social media to offer support following the formal news of Izzards pronouns.