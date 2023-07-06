Drena De Niro says fentanyl killed her son

Drena De Niro attends the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in June in New York. (Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images) Drena De Niro attends the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in June in New York. (Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social