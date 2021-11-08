Advertisement
Drake, Travis Scott sued over deadly Astroworld festival crowd crush
Published Monday, November 8, 2021 12:52PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 8, 2021 1:01PM EST
Share:
HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Travis Scott and Canadian rapper Drake are being sued over the deadly crowd crush that occurred during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas on Friday night.
Both Drake and Scott are being sued for negligence stemming from Friday's incident that left at least eight people dead and injured dozens more.The allegations in the lawsuit have not been tested in court.
This is developing story, more details to follow.
RELATED IMAGES