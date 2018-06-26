

Relaxnews





With his new album "Scorpion" out this Friday, rapper Drake is drumming up buzz with a video clip teasing the album.

As music plays in the background, the camera pans around the lush grounds and spacious interior of a house where Drake can be seen getting up from a chair. He then gets into his car and heads to the studio.

The track playing in the clip is called "The Mark (Interlude) by Moderat, which is on the soundtrack for Netflix's "Annihilation."

While details are scarce on the soon-to-drop album, Drake has shared several tracks leading up to its release, including "I'm Upset," "Nice for What" and "Duppy Lifestyle," and he recently shared a video for the track "I'm Upset" featuring his former "Degrassi" co-stars.