Drake shares video teaser for 'Scorpion'
Canadian rapper Drake poses for photographs on the red carpet for the new documentary "The Carter Effect" during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Relaxnews
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 8:04AM EDT
With his new album "Scorpion" out this Friday, rapper Drake is drumming up buzz with a video clip teasing the album.
As music plays in the background, the camera pans around the lush grounds and spacious interior of a house where Drake can be seen getting up from a chair. He then gets into his car and heads to the studio.
The track playing in the clip is called "The Mark (Interlude) by Moderat, which is on the soundtrack for Netflix's "Annihilation."
While details are scarce on the soon-to-drop album, Drake has shared several tracks leading up to its release, including "I'm Upset," "Nice for What" and "Duppy Lifestyle," and he recently shared a video for the track "I'm Upset" featuring his former "Degrassi" co-stars.