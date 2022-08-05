Drake secures first Emmy nomination as he's added to contenders for 'Euphoria'

Toronto -

Drake is making personal history as a first-time nominee at this year's Emmy Awards.

The Toronto hitmaker joined the list of Emmy contenders in outstanding drama series for his role as an executive producer on HBO's "Euphoria."

His name was added in a wave of updates this week from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences that named all of the nominated producers in the series and specials Emmys categories.

Drake, who was born Aubrey Graham, has held a production credit on the TV series since its launch in 2019.

"Euphoria" follows the stories of a circle of rebellious Los Angeles high school students.

Other producer nominees newly added included Selena Gomez as an executive producer on "Only Murders in the Building" and Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for "The Beatles: Get Back" in other categories.

The Emmys air Sept. 12 on CTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022.