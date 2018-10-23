

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian rapper Drake is having a year of hits unlike any other.

With an appearance in Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny’s hit “MIA,” Drake has now had 12 Top-10 hits on the U.S. charts in 2018, breaking the previous record of 11 by The Beatles in 1964.

Drake is currently touring the U.S. following the release of his latest album “Scorpion,” which produced seven of his Top-10 hits this year.

Drake also broke the record for most weeks at No. 1 in a single year with 29 and now sits just six hit tracks away from Madonna’s all-time record of 38.

All this before his 32nd birthday, which happens to be Wednesday.