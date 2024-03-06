Drake promises first-time Kansas City parents US$20K

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -

Two Kansas Citians are saying “We’ll Be Fine” after attending one of Drake’s concerts at the T-Mobile Center. Bebe Gist and Jaime Jimenez say the rapper gave them a new meaning to life with a promise of US$20,000 Sunday.

“We are still shocked. It does not feel real,” Gist said.

After learning Drake helped several fans during his ‘It’s All a Blur Tour- Big As the What’, the couple decided to create a poster that said, “Expecting our 1st baby in August.”

In the “Heat of the Moment”, with the help of surrounding fans, Drake noticed the couple.

“You’re about to be a dad?” Drake asked Jimenez. “Well, I don’t know what you need for your baby—probably like a nice crib, stroller, probably take your girl on a nice vacation. I’m going to give you US$20,000.”

The couple automatically felt “Fireworks.”

“The fact that we didn’t even know that we could have a kid,” Jimenez said. “Now, not only is she a blessing but she also blessed us and helped us financially. She knew that her parents were stressed.”

Gist and Jimenez already have plans for the money.

“We have some debt that we have accrued, and our goal was to have the debt paid off in time for the baby,” Jimenez explained. “So, we’re going to take the money and literally put it all toward debt.”

To thank Drake, the future parents will name their baby June Aubrey Jimenez, a nod to the rapper’s birth name Aubrey.

“We can just show her the videos and be like, ‘That’s why we chose Aubrey,’” Jimenez said. “‘You’re our little angel from above.’”

“It’s just crazy how much he’s blessed us. We’re so appreciative of it,” Gist said.