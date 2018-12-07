

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes led the Canadians picking up nominations at this year's Grammy Awards.

The Toronto rapper pulled in seven nominations, including in the album, record and song of the year categories for work from his 2018 double-album "Scorpion."

The performer, born Aubrey Graham, was also recognized for his contributions to other rappers' tracks, including Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," which is up for best rap performance.

Mendes scored two nominations for song of the year for "In My Blood" and best pop vocal album.

Drake's Toronto-based collaborator Boi-1da was nominated as producer for his body of work this year, which includes songs with Cardi B, G-Eazy, and Beyonce and Jay-Z's project the Carters.

Noah Shebib, another one of Drake's producers, is also being recognized with three nominations for his work on songs from the "Scorpion" album.