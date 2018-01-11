

Drake hosted his star squad at his newest Toronto dining destination, Pick 6ix this week, with NBA pals LeBron James and Dwyane Wade among some of his VIP guests.

Before Wade takes to the court to face off against the Toronto Raptors in a Thursday game, Drake and teammate James hosted a birthday party for the Cleveland Cavaliers player, along with friends OVO Chubbs, Baka Not Nice, Future The Prince and DJ Steph Floss, reported local Canadian media.

Earlier this summer, the rumor mill went into overdrive when eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the rapper's signature owl insignia on a stretch of signage located at Yonge and Wellington Streets in the city's Financial District, leading to speculation of either a sports bar or restaurant.

Details on the new restaurant venture's menu remain scarce, but given its name -- Pick 6 is a sports term used in horse betting and American football -- speculation is that the space will be a sports bar of some kind.

Photos from the birthday bash suggest, however, that the space will be chic and sophisticated, as walls are black marble, chairs and banquettes a teal velvet, and décor includes an artful spiral, gold centerpiece.

An official opening date has yet to be revealed for the restaurant.

Pick 6ix is the latest business venture for the Canadian rapper.

This past summer, Drake also opened a flagship store for his brand OVO (October's Very Own) at a major shopping mall in the city, Yorkdale Shopping Mall. The store sells apparel like sweaters, shoes, hats, water bottles and lighters.

In 2015, the rapper partnered with local celebrity chef Susur Lee to open his debut restaurant Fring's.

Along with a line of American whiskey called Virginia Black, he is also an investor in a line of premium matcha drinks from the brand MatchaBar for Whole Foods.

