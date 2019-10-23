TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake has flashed his new championship ring and a second custom-made creation on Instagram.

Drizzy revealed he had a one-off ring made, featuring the Raptors old dinosaur logo and the Larry O’Brien trophy, by celebrity jewelry designer Jason Arasheben of Beverly Hills.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper received his official ring last night ahead of tip-off at the reigning champions first game in the 2019-20 NBA season at the Scotiabank Arena.

Drake, who uses the handle “Champagne Papi” on Instagram, captioned a story showing the rings on his finger later Tuesday night, “World champs congrats to my brothers wish I could be there.”

Both rings are dripping in diamonds, with the official ring, the biggest in NBA history, featuring 650 of the precious stones.

"Drake had me fly to Turks and Caicos for an emergency design meeting," Arasheben told entertainment site TMZ.

"It's a championship that's dear to his heart and he wanted to create an over the top ring that not only paid homage to his city but made a statement above and beyond anything else in history."

As for the official rings received by Kyle Lowry and teammates Tuesday, the face features 74 diamonds to represent the number of team wins during the season, one large diamond in the trophy and custom-cut baguette diamonds to make up the Toronto skyline.

The team’s “North” chevron logo sits on top while 16 rubies adorn the edge for each player's roster number. A miniature Scotiabank Arena also features on the ring-face, with an individual message inside each.

Drake wasn’t the only superfan to get some new bling on Tuesday night.

Nav Bhatia, who has been to every Raptors home game, also earned a championship ring for himself.