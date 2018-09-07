

TORONTO - Some film and music fans are demanding answers and refunds from the Toronto International Film Festival after Drake failed to appear at an opening-night screening.

But while she understands their disappointment, TIFF's vice president of public affairs said ticket-holders won't get their money back.

Andrea Grau says when it comes to any talent or special guest, things happen and the sale of the ticket is not dependent on that.

Ryerson University student Ethan Ryan was among those caught by surprise when he and his girlfriend learned Thursday afternoon that the superstar would skip the Canadian premiere of "Monsters and Men," for which Drake serves as executive producer.

The 18-year-old said he shelled out 215-dollars for two tickets to the drama solely because of Drake.

Ryan ended up selling his movie tickets but he thinks TIFF should apologize and offer a credit to see something else at the festival.

Festival organizers had touted Drake's appearance as one of the bigger events on Thursday's star-packed first day.

The "In My Feelings" performer was also pegged to help launch an art installation at the festival's headquarters, TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Instead, the screening featured a videotaped address in which Drake apologized for not attending.

He offered no explanation other than that he was "on tour right now."

Drake performed in Montreal on Wednesday and was set to play Boston today.

His website listed Thursday as a night off.

A representative for Drake declined to offer further explanation.

It's the second time in recent weeks that Drake has cancelled on Toronto.

In August, he pulled out of his first tour date in the city "due to scheduling commitments" and has yet to announce a new date.