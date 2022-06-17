Drake drops new album, 'Honestly, Nevermind'

Drake at an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Drake at an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social