Drake booed off stage at Tyler the Creator's music festival
This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Drake at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 10:04AM EST
TORONTO -- Attendees of rapper Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival appeared to boo rapper Drake off stage after he was brought on as a surprise performer.
Drake was revealed as a surprise headliner after other acts including ASAP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert had already performed, but fans seemed to think that crooner Frank Ocean would be taking the stage – and took their disappointment out on Drake, according to music site Genius.
Video of the fans reacting to Drake onstage trended on Twitter, as users reacted in disbelief at the crowd’s apparent rejection of the artist.