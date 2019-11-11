TORONTO -- Attendees of rapper Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival appeared to boo rapper Drake off stage after he was brought on as a surprise performer.

Drake was revealed as a surprise headliner after other acts including ASAP Rocky and Lil Uzi Vert had already performed, but fans seemed to think that crooner Frank Ocean would be taking the stage – and took their disappointment out on Drake, according to music site Genius.

Video of the fans reacting to Drake onstage trended on Twitter, as users reacted in disbelief at the crowd’s apparent rejection of the artist.

Fans at camp flog gnaw were expecting that Frank ocean was gonna be the surprise guest headliner... they got drake instead.. safe to say... they rather Frank ocean pic.twitter.com/2Y5qo4SLfZ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 11, 2019