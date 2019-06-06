

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca





A California radio station has pulled Drake’s music from its airwaves in an effort to put a damper on the Toronto Raptors performance as they move into game four of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

San Francisco Bay Area radio station 102.9 KBLX-FM said the Canadian rapper’s music will be benched until further notice after the Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals with a 123-109 win over the Warriors Wednesday night.

“The moment we knew we were going to be up against the Raptors, we made an executive decision and said no Drake,” 102.9 FM KBLX morning show co-host Kimmie “Tee” Taylor told CTV News Channel.

“He is the Toronto Raptors’ biggest fan, which makes him our arch enemy right now. So we have no love for him right now, he is on pause—he needs to sit down for a minute.”

KBLX-FM isn’t the first radio station to take a stand against Drake, who serves as the Raptors global ambassador.

During the Eastern Conference Finals, a Milwaukee radio station made the same move after fans became annoyed by the rapper’s courtside behaviour, which has become increasingly scrutinized during the NBA Finals.

But Taylor said she is actually in favour of Drake’s courtside antics, whether they cross the line or not.

“His energy is infectious and he’s bringing a new side of sports to Canada, and I love what he’s doing for it,” she said.

The Raptors face the Warriors for game 4 on Friday.