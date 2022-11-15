Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees

Drake attends the world premiere of 'Amsterdam' at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Drake attends the world premiere of 'Amsterdam' at Alice Tully Hall on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social