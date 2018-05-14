Drake announces 41-date tour with Migos
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 8:11AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Drake is going on tour.
The 31-year-old announced the "Aubrey and The Three Amigos Tour" on Monday. Drake will be joined by "Walk It Talk It" collaborators Migos and special guests on the North American leg through the summer and fall.
The 41-date tour starts July 26 in Salt Lake City.
Drake has released the singles "God's Plan" and "Nice For What" ahead of his anticipated fifth studio album "Scorpion."
