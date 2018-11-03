

CTVNews.ca Staff





Superstar rapper Drake has accused a Vancouver casino of racially profiling him on a night out ahead of two concerts in the city.

The Toronto-born musician touched down there on Friday as part of his Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour, but it appears his first night in the city didn't go as planned.

Drake, 32, took to Instagram to vent his anger saying: "Parq casino @parqvancouverbc is the worst run business I have ever witnessed....profiling me and not allowing me to gamble when I had everything they originally asked me for."

The rapper is due to play two back-to-back shows at Rogers Arena this weekend.

Fans jumped to Drake's defence, flooding the comment sections on Parq Vancouver's Instagram page and tweeting at the casino.

“Parq Vancouver is very sorry to hear about this experience and takes these matters very seriously,” Narinder Nagra, a spokesperson for the casino, told CTV Vancouver.

“We are required to adhere to strict regulations with respect to gaming in British Columbia. We are actively investigating this matter and have made several efforts to reach out to the guest and his team to discuss the issue. We are committed to having a productive conversation to resolve the issue."

CTV Vancouver previously reported that B.C. casinos were a popular place for money laundering linked to organized crime.

The province recently tightened laws to tackle the problem. Now players who want to buy in for $10,000 or more in one or more transactions within a 24-hour period must provide a source of funds receipt.

The original receipt must be from the same day of the transaction and show the financial institution, branch number and account number.

It is unclear whether this was an issue in the Friday night incident.

Drake first gained recognition as an actor in the teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation in the early 2000s.

He has gone on to work as a producer and rapper with huge success, including the highest-certified digital singles sales for an artist ever in the United States, having moved 142 million units.

Scorpion, his fifth solo album, was released in June this year and became his fifth consecutive number one album in the U.S.

Parq wasn't Drake's only stop on Friday night - he also surprised clubgoers with a performance at Fortune Sound Club.

Following his Vancouver concerts this weekend, Drake will perform in Edmonton on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Cassie Gill