    Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America's diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96

    Dr. Ruth Westheimer discusses the changing landscape of sex and politics. Dr. Ruth Westheimer discusses the changing landscape of sex and politics.
    Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.

    Westheimer died on Friday at her home in New York City, surrounded by her family, according to publicist and friend Pierre Lehu.

    Westheimer never advocated risky sexual behavior. Instead, she encouraged an open dialogue on previously closeted issues that affected her audience of millions. Her one recurring theme was there was nothing to be ashamed of.

    “I still hold old-fashioned values and I'm a bit of a square,” she told students at Michigan City High School in 2002. “Sex is a private art and a private matter. But still, it is a subject we must talk about.”

    Westheimer's giggly, German-accented voice, coupled with her four-foot-seven frame, made her an unlikely looking — and sounding — outlet for “sexual literacy.” The contradiction was one of the keys to her success.

    But it was her extensive knowledge and training, coupled with her humorous, nonjudgmental manner, that catapulted her local radio program, "Sexually Speaking," into the national spotlight in the early 1980s. She had a nonjudgmental approach to what two consenting adults did in the privacy of their home.

