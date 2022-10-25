Double, double toil and hustle: 'WitchTok' conjures magic business boom

Witches say social media platforms such as TikTok are conjuring a boom for businesses offering magical wares, services and education.

Chris Miller, a religious studies researcher at University of Ottawa, says so-called "spiritual entrepreneurs" are tapping into growing demand for occult paraphernalia as online communities such as "WitchTok" have made alternative religions more accessible.

Miller says the rising popularity of paganism on social media has also revealed a schism between those who claim to be true believers and perceived interlopers decried as "esthetic witches."

Maddie Cumming, owner of the Lunar Mouse in Calgary, says she doesn't believe tradition and esthetic are mutually exclusive, and markets her "witch kits" packed with ingredients for spells, potions and elixirs to anyone looking for a little more magic in their lives.

Kim Goodhue, owner of Purely Wicked, says her brick-and-mortar witchy boutique in St. Thomas, Ont., welcomes everyone, from practitioners who want to learn more about a particular kind of magic to fans of Harry Potter.

Kiki Keskinen, founder of WitchSchool Canada, says the esthetics of witchcraft can often be a "door opener" to something deeper, attributing the exponential growth in enrolment in her 11-month educational program in part to TikTok.

Keskinen says whether you're putting on a costume or casting spells, she encourages people to be on alert for magical occurrences during Halloween, when the veil thins between our world and that of the dead.