Doo doo doo doo doo doo: 'Baby Shark' bites into the culture
This picture shows the WowWee pinkfong Baby Shark family of singing plush toys. The viral song and its kiddie music videos have entranced toddlers and parents alike, though some of the grown-ups are now suffering from shark fatigue. (AP Photo/WowWee)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 11:26AM EST
NEW YORK -- The viral kid music video "Baby Shark" has taken a big bite out of culture around the globe, and there's more to come for Christmas.
New toys tied to the snappy song sold out in pre-sale on Amazon ahead of the holiday, with third-party sellers jacking prices up to $100 and more.
Celebrities have hopped on board with their own versions of the song and dance, complete with all the shark hand gestures.
Thousands of people have taken the baby shark challenge, uploading their own mixes and mashups, from R&B to Santa Claus.
But some parents have had enough of the earworm to last a lifetime. Some, but clearly not all.