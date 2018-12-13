

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- The viral kid music video "Baby Shark" has taken a big bite out of culture around the globe, and there's more to come for Christmas.

New toys tied to the snappy song sold out in pre-sale on Amazon ahead of the holiday, with third-party sellers jacking prices up to $100 and more.

Celebrities have hopped on board with their own versions of the song and dance, complete with all the shark hand gestures.

Thousands of people have taken the baby shark challenge, uploading their own mixes and mashups, from R&B to Santa Claus.

But some parents have had enough of the earworm to last a lifetime. Some, but clearly not all.