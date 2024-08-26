Donald Duck joins ranks of top 'Hot Ones' guests

The animated character, along with Mickey Mouse, appear in a special episode of the popular internet series in which guests consume increasingly spicy chicken wings, while being interviewed by host Sean Evans.
Donald Duck’s episode happened as part of a celebration of the animated character’s celebration 90 years with Disney. Already known for getting hot under the collar, Donald did not keep his cool.
We are going to go ahead and declare the Disney character’s attempt through the flight of spicy wings one for the history books. Let’s revisit some others:
Idris Elba
The “Luther” star is one cool cat.
Elba initially barely broke a sweat plowing his way through the wings. He even came in cocky.
“I fear no one,” Elba said at the beginning of his episode.
Elba, who it is revealed enjoys a bit of hot sauce with his breakfast steak and eggs, continued his trash talking through multiple sauces, until he hit a real hot one.
He then demanded to know who came up with the idea for the show and was told it was a man named Chris, who was present in the studio.
“Can you fight Chris,” Elba joked as he tried to recover from the spice.
Ariana Grande
The singer and actress is vegan, so the show accommodated her with vegan chicken wings whose spice she came prepared for in advance.
During her episode, Grande revealed that she had packed antacid medication, bananas and popsicles to help her make it through the heat of the food. For those not used to watching, participants are usually provided something to drink, like milk, to soothe their burning taste buds.
It turns out the petite performer was a tough competitor as she handled those spicy wings like a champ - even as she made a stank face.
“My face changed because I think I’m learning that I don’t like hot sauce,” Grande joked.
Thank you, next.
Jennifer Lawrence
Insert a “Hunger Games” joke here in honor of Lawrence’s appearance.
Lawrence started out declaring the wings as “tasty” and ended up sobbing in pain.
He treated the whole thing as a bit, even bringing his personal “physician” (played by longtime writer and producer José Arroyo). He licked one incredibly hot sauce off a wing and screamed, “C’mon man, are we doing this or not?!”
By the end, O’Brien appeared sweaty, had slobbered milk and had sauce smeared on his chin, though that didn’t stop him from swigging one of the hottest sauces directly from the bottle.
Well done, sir.
Pedro Pascal
Pascal is known for being a great dramatic actor. “The Last of Us” star definitely brought the drama during his appearance, paying close attention to the questions as he suffered the heat during the interview.
“This is the story structure to your interview,” Pascal said. “You tell me I’m doing well and then you try to kill me.”
He started wondering how much food would get caught in his “astonishing mustache” before gulping a glass of milk to deal with the pain and asking if his tongue was still there.
Maya Rudolph as Beyonce
This wasn’t an actual “Hot Ones” episode, yet, but it is too hilarious not to include.
“Saturday Night Live” did a skit in which Maya Rudolph pretended to be Queen Bey on “Hot Ones.” She dived right into the spicy, noting “I’m from Texas baby! This girl can handle her wings!”
The campaigns of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
Matching sets of footprints discovered in Africa and South America reveal that dinosaurs once traveled along a type of highway 120 million years ago before the two continents split apart, according to new research.
Nearly seven years after the family of Tess Richey found her remains in a stairwell in Toronto, professional misconduct charges against two of the police officers initially tasked with investigating her disappearance have been withdrawn.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the suggestion that the Liberals could benefit from a change at the top, similar to what's happened with the Democratic party since U.S. President Joe Biden left the presidential race last month.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday is tying Vice-President Kamala Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.
Matching sets of footprints discovered in Africa and South America reveal that dinosaurs once traveled along a type of highway 120 million years ago before the two continents split apart, according to new research.
Gunmen in southwestern Pakistan killed at least 38 people in three separate attacks on Monday, officials said, while the military said security forces killed 21 insurgents, marking one of the deadliest days of violence in the restive Baluchistan province, with reports of other shootings and destruction in the area as well.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is rejecting the suggestion that the Liberals could benefit from a change at the top, similar to what's happened with the Democratic party since U.S. President Joe Biden left the presidential race last month.
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
Matching sets of footprints discovered in Africa and South America reveal that dinosaurs once traveled along a type of highway 120 million years ago before the two continents split apart, according to new research.
Rock band Foo Fighters did not give Donald Trump’s campaign permission to play one of their songs at a recent campaign rally, a representative for the band said, and they plan to donate any royalties from the unauthorized use to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.
Two of the grocery code of conduct's biggest advocates say they believe it could spark more investment and innovation by food manufacturers in Canada, hedging against shortages and price volatility in the future.
A state prison in northeast Ohio says that for the first time in the state's history, a five-course meal has been served to members of the public with food prepared by incarcerated men from fruits and vegetables grown in the prison garden.
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Swedish soccer manager who spent five years as England's first ever foreign-born coach after making his name winning trophies at club level in Italy, Portugal and Sweden, has died.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
A union representing McGill University law professors said its members walked off the job Monday, the first week of classes for the fall semester, over what it described as the school's anti-union tactics and refusal to negotiate in good faith.
Ward 12 Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann broke the city's code of conduct during an April 8, 2024, meeting in her ward at which she barred media coverage and allowed participants to viciously attack the people who ran a drop-in centre in the Flour Mill.
Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Sioux Lookout Detachment along with other northwestern Ontario police units have arrested two individuals and seized two vehicles on Friday in relation to a weapons incident in the Sioux Lookout community earlier this month – one suspect remains outstanding and unidentified.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.