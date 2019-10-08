TORONTO -- Tickets for the Canadian premiere of smash musical "Hamilton" will go on sale on Oct. 28.

Mirvish Productions says theatre-goers can purchase a maximum of four tickets per household at the box office or online.

The Toronto theatre company says prices will range from $50 to $250, with a select number of premium seats available for roughly $500.

It says a lottery will be held for all performances offering 40 seats for $10 each.

In a statement, producer Jeffrey Seller warned against purchasing overpriced or counterfeit tickets through online resellers, directing customers to Mirvish.com.

"Hamilton" is set to run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre from Feb. 11 to May 17, 2020.

The Tony Award-winning show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows the life of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton.