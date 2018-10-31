

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 91-year-old actor known for his roles in “Boy Meets World” and “Knight Rider” was able to stop an attempted burglar from getting into his home.

The publicist for actor William Daniels told CNN that he and his wife were at their Los Angeles home Saturday night when they noticed a stranger trying to get into their back door.

Daniels was able to scare the man away by turning on some lights, the publicist said.

Daniels played teacher Mr. Feeny in “Boy Meets World” and voiced talking car KITT in “Knight Rider.” He also won two Emmys for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Craig on “St. Elsewhere.”

Actor Will Friedle, who was also part of the “Boy Meets World” cast, praised Daniels’ actions on Twitter.

“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny!” he wrote.