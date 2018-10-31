Don't ever mess with Mr. Feeny!: 'Boy Meets World' actor foils burglary
Actor William Daniels scared off a would-be burglar at his California home by turning on the lights. (CNN)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 7:45AM EDT
A 91-year-old actor known for his roles in “Boy Meets World” and “Knight Rider” was able to stop an attempted burglar from getting into his home.
The publicist for actor William Daniels told CNN that he and his wife were at their Los Angeles home Saturday night when they noticed a stranger trying to get into their back door.
Daniels was able to scare the man away by turning on some lights, the publicist said.
Daniels played teacher Mr. Feeny in “Boy Meets World” and voiced talking car KITT in “Knight Rider.” He also won two Emmys for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Craig on “St. Elsewhere.”
Actor Will Friedle, who was also part of the “Boy Meets World” cast, praised Daniels’ actions on Twitter.
“Don’t ever mess with Mr. Feeny!” he wrote.
Someone tried to break in to the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Daniels on Saturday evening. Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded. They are both well. Mr Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern. - Bill's Media Team— William Daniels (@MrBillDaniels) October 30, 2018