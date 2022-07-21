Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, 'American Pie'
Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, 'American Pie'
Don McLean has listened for decades as people belted out his classic song "American Pie" at last call or at karaoke -- and applauds you for the effort.
"I've heard whole bars burst into this song when I've been across the room," McLean tells The Associated Press from a tour bus heading to Des Moines, Iowa. "And they're so happy singing it that I realized, `You don't really have to worry about how well you sing this song anymore. Even sung badly, people are really happy with it."'
Happy might be a bit of an understatement. "American Pie" is considered a masterpiece, voted among the top five Songs of the Century compiled by the Recording Industry Association of America and the National Endowment for the Arts.
McLean -- and his singular tune about "the day the music died" -- are now the subject of a full-length feature documentary, "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie,"' on Paramount+.
It's mandatory viewing for McLean fans or anyone who has marvelled at his sonic treasure. It also represents an elegant film blueprint for future deep dives into a song and its wider cultural relevance.
For those fans who have wondered about the lyrics they are singing loudly in bars and cars, McLean shares the secrets. "That was the fun of writing the song," he tells the AP. "I was up at night, smiling and thinking about what I'm going to do with this."
The documentary starts when a single-engine plane carrying Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and Jiles P. Richardson, the "Big Bopper," plunged into a cornfield north of Clear Lake, Iowa, on Feb. 3, 1959, killing the three stars and their pilot.
McLean was 13, living in a suburban, middle class home in New Rochelle, New York, when the crash occurred. He had bronchial asthma, prompting the description of him in "American Pie" as "a lonely teenage broncin' buck." The "sacred store" he sings about was the House of Music on Main Street, where he bought records and his first guitar.
Young McLean was a paperboy -- "every paper I'd deliver" -- and adored Elvis, Gene Vincent, Bo Diddley but especially Holly, whose death deeply affected him. "I was in absolute shock. I may have actually cried," he says in the film. "You can't intellectualize it. It hurt me."
Years later, McLean would plumb that pain in "American Pie," baking in his own grief at his father's passing and writing an eulogy for the American dream. He was creating his second album in 1971 while the nation was racked by assassinations, anti-war protests and civil right marches. He thought he "needed a big song about America." The first verse and melody seemed to just tumble out. "A long, long, time ago..."
It climaxed in the huge sing-along-chorus: "We were singin', 'Bye-bye, Miss American pie'/Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry/Them good old boys were drinkin' whiskey 'n rye/And singin', "This'll be the day that I die."
"I said, 'Wow, that is something. I don't know what it is, but it's exactly what I've been wanting to try to get ahold of -- that feeling about Buddy Holly -- for all these years and that plane crash," McLean tells the AP. "I always feel a tug inside me whenever I think about Buddy."
The 90-minute documentary incorporates news footage of the '70s and uses actors in recreations. Cameras capture McLean visiting the hallowed Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, the last place Holly and his fellow musicians played before their fatal flight in 1959.
There are interviews with musicians -- Garth Brooks, "Weird Al" Yankovich and Brian Wilson, among them -- as well as Valens' sister, Connie, and actor Peter Gallagher, whose character's death on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" promoted an onscreen performance of "American Pie." The British singer Jade Bird, Cuban-born producer Rudy Perez and Spanish-language singer Jencarlos Canela speak to how the song has resonated far past America.
The documentary reveals that recording the album was not exactly a smooth process. Producer Ed Freeman was unimpressed with McLean's clutch of songs and didn't think McLean was up to playing rhythm guitar on "American Pie." He eventually relented.
McLean -- along with a few session musicians -- rehearsed for two weeks without nailing the song, getting increasingly frustrated. The addition of pianist Paul Griffin at the last minute was a "Hail Mary" stroke of genius that made the whole tune click.
But recording the song was just the beginning of trouble ahead. At over 8 minutes, radio stations balked at playing it, and McLean's record label, Media Arts, went bust just as it was to release the album "American Pie."
After seeing the documentary, McLean was struck by a common strand in his career: "What I noticed was that I had to fight so many battles to get this thing done, to get everything. I've been fighting everybody my whole life," he says. "I'm not difficult. I just want things the way I want them."
"American Pie" is packed with cultural references, from Chevrolet to nursey rhymes, while namechecking The Byrds, John Lennon, Charles Manson and James Dean. The lyrics -- dreamlike and impressionistic -- have been pored over for decades, dissected for meaning.
The documentary answers some questions, but not all. McLean reveals that his oblique references to a king and a jester have nothing to do with Elvis or Bob Dylan, but he's open to other interpretations. He explains that the "marching band" means the military-industrial complex and "sweet perfume" is tear gas.
The line in the chorus "This'll be the day that I die" comes from the John Wayne film "The Searchers" and the farewell is a riff off "Bye Bye, My Roseanna," a song his friend Pete Seeger sang. McLean was going to use "Miss American apple pie" but dropped the fruit.
The end of the song asks for "happy news" -- an echo of the first verse -- but there is none. The three men McLean admires most -- the Father, Son and Holy Ghost -- "caught the last train for the coast," meaning Los Angeles. "Even god has been corrupted," McLean says in the film.
"He was glad to open up because he and his manager thought it was the time to do it and this was the platform to do it in," says music producer and songwriter Spencer Proffer, CEO of media production company Meteor 17, which helped make the film. "My hat's off to Don for writing something this magnificent. My job was to bring it to life."
For McLean, the song is a blueprint of his mind at the time and a homage to his musical influences, but also a roadmap for future students of history:
"If it starts young people thinking about Buddy Holly, about rock 'n' roll and that music, and then it teaches them maybe about what else happened in the country, maybe look at a little history, maybe ask why John Kennedy was shot and who did it, maybe ask why all our leaders were shot in the 1960s and who did it, maybe start to look at war and the stupidity of it -- if that can happen, then the song really is serving a wonderful purpose and a positive purpose."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash day parole for six months.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis
Thousands of people are to travel by bus, plane and even boat in the coming days to attend events during the historic papal visit to Canada. Pope Francis is set to land in Edmonton on Sunday before going to Quebec City on Wednesday and Iqaluit on Friday. The visit is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.
Canada
-
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
-
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
-
'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis
Thousands of people are to travel by bus, plane and even boat in the coming days to attend events during the historic papal visit to Canada. Pope Francis is set to land in Edmonton on Sunday before going to Quebec City on Wednesday and Iqaluit on Friday. The visit is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.
-
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
-
Why Maskwacis? Alberta First Nation to be visited by Pope a community of proximity and history, locals say
In the Pope's itinerary, Maskwacis – a community south of Alberta's capital city – was introduced to the world as 'home to the former Ermineskin Residential School, one of the largest residential school sites in Canada.'
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
World
-
Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute
Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman lived a "beautiful life," the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday.
-
Two contenders battle for Conservative votes in U.K. leader race
The two candidates to become Britain's next prime minister began a head-to-head battle on Thursday for the votes of Conservative Party members who will choose the country's new leader.
-
Jan. 6 panel probes Donald Trump's 187 minutes during U.S. Capitol attack
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee will hold its final hearing of the summer the way the series began — vividly making the case that Donald Trump's lies about a stolen election fuelled the grisly U.S. Capitol attack, which he did nothing to stop but instead 'gleefully' watched on television at the White House.
-
White House insiders to talk about Trump's actions on Jan. 6
Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews will join Cassidy Hutchinson in the exclusive club of Trump White House insiders who have appeared publicly in front of the Jan. 6 panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack.
-
Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigns after government implodes
Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signalling the likelihood of an early election and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time.
-
Sri Lanka's newly elected president sworn into office
Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president Thursday to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he will remain in power amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
Politics
-
Jean Charest presses Conservative party to hold third leadership debate
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest is pressing the party to decide whether it will hold a third debate for contenders.
-
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
-
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Health
-
Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern
The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month.
-
Review underway after death in B.C. town without ambulance or emergency department: mayor
A senior in B.C.’s Interior died after going into cardiac arrest while the only ambulance was dispatched to another town and the hospital’s emergency department was closed.
-
Health Canada recalls more than 10M packs of cigarettes for fire hazard concerns
Health Canada is recalling more than 10 million packages of cigarettes over 'increased fire hazard' concerns.
Sci-Tech
-
Google honours slain Uvalde youngster's wish: 'I want the world to see my art'
Before she was gunned down with her classmates in Uvalde, Texas, 10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez wanted to be an artist who shared her creations with the world. Now, Google has obliged by placing her artwork atop Google.com for 24 hours.
-
Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users
Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app.
-
U.S. disrupts North Korean hackers that targeted hospitals
The FBI and U.S. Justice Department recently disrupted the activities of a hacking group that was sponsored by the North Korean government and that targeted U.S. hospitals with ransomware, ultimately recovering half a million dollars in ransom payments and cryptocurrency, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Delfonics lead singer William 'Poogie' Hart dead at 77
William "Poogie" Hart, a founder of the Grammy-winning trio the Delfonics who helped write and sang a soft lead tenor on such classic "Sound of Philadelphia" ballads as "La-La (Means I Love You)" and "Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time)," has died. He was 77.
-
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
-
Sesame Place apologizes after character appears to ignore Black girls in viral video
Sesame Place, a 'Sesame Street' themed amusement park in Philadelphia, is apologizing after a video shows a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black children during a parade on Saturday.
Business
-
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
-
How to know when it's time to quit your job
Sorting out when you should quit your job can be a daunting task. Personal development coach Hina Khan suggests reminding yourself that you are allowed to quit, and asking yourself what you want really want in your professional life when making the decision.
-
These are the signs that you're in a toxic work environment
With labour unionization efforts underway at Amazon and Starbucks, people quitting in record numbers and continued delays in returning to the office, workers appear to be putting their foot down when it comes to less-than-ideal work situations.
Lifestyle
-
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
-
Ukrainian refugee receives generous $500 tip serving pizza at N.S. restaurant
When a couple walked into the Betty’s at the Kitch restaurant in Mahone Bay, N.S., earlier this month, they left quite an impression -- and a generous tip.
-
8 myths about diet, exercise and sleep
Beliefs developed when young about what is or isn't healthy can follow us for a lifetime, experts say. But what if those beliefs don't hold up to scientific scrutiny?
Sports
-
Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Griner at ESPY Awards
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out and encouraged them to support detained WNBA star Brittney Griner at The ESPYs on Wednesday night.
-
Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid
A Vancouver council committee has voted by a 10 to 2 margin to continue to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
-
Hornets forward Miles Bridges facing 3 domestic violence charges
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Tuesday.
Autos
-
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR is bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago next year during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule.
-
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Automakers targeting average households with new crop of EVs
In their first rollouts of electric vehicles, America's automakers targeted people who value short-range economy cars. Then came EVs for luxury buyers and drivers of pickups and delivery vans.