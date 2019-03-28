

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A new report says foreign companies nearly doubled their share of the film and television production done in Canada over a 10-year period, and accounted for more than half of the $8.92 billion generated in 2017-18.

The Canadian Media Producers Association says foreign location and service companies working in this country accounted for a record $4.77 billion of the industry's total volume for the 12 months ended March 31, 2018.

That's up 26 per cent or $991 million from the previous 10-year high of $3.78 billion set in 2016-17 and more than triple the $1.45 billion generated by foreign location and service companies in the year ended March 31, 2009.

Independent Canadian production volumes fell for the first time in five years in 2017-18 but accounted for 34 per cent of the total. In-house production by broadcasters accounted for 13 per cent of Canadian volume after shrinking to the lowest level in nine years.

The annual score card comes as the Canadian media landscape shifts -- with mobile devices on wireless networks becoming stronger alternatives for viewing television, film and digital video content in homes and theatres.

The report shows the overall volume of screen media produced in Canada has grown nearly 62 per cent over the decade, from $5.12 billion in 2008-09, but the strongest growth has been from foreign location and service companies.