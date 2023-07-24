Doja Cat is not happy with fans calling her by her full name

Doja Cat is coming for some of her fans.

The singer took to Twitter over the weekend to explain a few things, one being not to call her by her “government name,” Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

“You making my government name your sn [screenname] is creepy as f—k,” she tweeted to one follower.

She followed that up with a message to fans to delete their socia media accounts if they continue to use her full name.

She also had a problem with fans who call themselves “kittenz,” a term she says she made up as an “alcoholic teen.”

“My fans don’t get to name themselves s—t,” the singer wrote.

“If you call yourself a ‘Kitten’ or f—king ‘Kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” she tweeted.

One fan responded, “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans.” Another asked, “What should i change my name to since you don’t like the term kitten.”

One follower mocked the singer for her remarks after “meowing” her way through the Met gala dressed as a cat.

“Doja being mean to her fans for the word kitten like her name isn’t doja CAT and she wasn’t dressed as a cat and meowed her way through an entire interview a few months ago oh she has lost her mind,” the fan wrote.

Doja Cat has since deleted the series of tweets, some of which had been shared by others on social media.